Srikalahasti MLA Madhusudan Reddy distributes 100 pushcarts to poor vendors

Tirupati: Marking the second anniversary of YSRCP government, Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy distributed 100 pushcarts to poor roadside vendors on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the move was aimed at taking the vegetables to the doorsteps of people so that they need not come out during the pandemic time.

This will avoid crowds at the markets and the poor vendors too will find their livelihood. He lauded the services of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his two years of governance who has been moving ahead with his welfare agenda to help the poor people of the state.

The CM has been treating the party manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Khuran and Bible and so far fulfilled 96 per cent of the assurances. With Nadu-Nedu, the government schools have been developed on par with corporate schools.