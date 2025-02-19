Srinivasa Kalyanam grandly held in Varanasi

Tirumala: TTD organised Sri Srinivasa Kalyanam at the Birla Mandir of the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi on Tuesday as a part of its religious festivities in connection with the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao participated in the divine event.

Initially, the priests brought the festival idols of Sridevi and Bhudevi along with Sri Swamivaru to the Kalyanam venue.

After that, amidst chanting of Vedic mantras series of rituals including Sri Vishvaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Maha Sankalpam, Mangalya Puja and Mangala Sutradharana were held.

Finally, the Kalyanam concluded successfully with Nakshatra Harati and Mangala Harati being offered to the Utsava deities.

Devotees who witnessed the celestial wedding were thrilled.

HDPP programe officer Raja Gopal, Paru Pattedar Bala Subrahmanyam and other officials participated.