Srinivasa Sethu Flyover: Two girders erected, 2 more on July 6

Tirupati: Of the six girders, two were successfully erected on Sunday on the rail over bridge (RoB) for taking up the remaining last and final phase of Srinivasa Sethu flyover from Ramanuja circle to RTC bus station area.

The erection of girders, which was taken up on Friday but was stopped due to a mechanical hitch, was resumed on Sunday. The engineers of flyover construction company Afcons and Municipal Corporation, who resumed the work on Sunday were able to erect two girders.

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha and Railway officials, who were present along with deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy, monitored the day-long operation of the crucial girders installation on the RoB. Municipal Commissioner Haritha said the work will resume again to install two more girders on the Rob on July 6 for which the Railway authorities had given permission for the same.

The work of installation of remaining two girders will be taken up later after obtaining permission from Railway authorities. In all 6 girders have to be erected on the RoB.

The traffic was closed 45 days back to facilitate the completion of last phase of Srinivasa Sethu works including the erection of heavy weight girders and traffic was diverted through other roads in the city.

The public, who were facing much difficulties due to diversion of roads particularly on DR Mahal road, which required passing through the rail under bridge (RuB) eagerly waiting for the Sethu woks completion to resume traffic on the RTC bus station-Ramanuja circle road which is the main entry-exit point of the city.

In fact, the Sethu works are expected to be completed by June-end but dragging on due to the delay in the erection of girders for taking up the last phase of works testing the patience of residents and also thousands of pilgrims coming from various places to Tirumala for darshan who are facing inconvenience from 2019 i.e. for four years.