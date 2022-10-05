Srinivasa Setu 2nd phase to be inaugurated today 

Tirupati: The second phase of Srinivasa Setu connecting Karakambadi road to Kapilatheertham road via Leela Mahal Circle will be inaugurated on Wednesday. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy is expected to formally inaugurate this elevated expressway. Addressing the media at the Municipal Corporation office here on Tuesday, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also said the sanitary workers welfare building being built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh behind Ramachandra Pushkarini will be inaugurated on October 12.

Saying that it was a proud moment for all denizens of pilgrim city when the Corporation received the prestigious Presidential award 'Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar' on October 1 from President Droupadi Murmu, Bhumana said that the credit in this achievement undoubtedly goes to the sanitary workers. He described them as the true builders of the city and the contribution of sanitary officers Chenchaiah and Sumathi was unforgettable. The award was possible because of the hard work of all Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) staff for the past three years under the guidance of former Commissioner PS Girisha and the present Commissioner Anupama Anjali. City Mayor Dr R Sirisha, the two deputy mayors, corporators and all others were involved so much in this task and worked with dedication to make everyone proud. The MLA recalled that out of the 159 cities across the country which received the awards, the name of Tirupati was called first which can be cherished. Mayor Dr Sirisha said that Tirupati got a 5 star rating in the garbage free city category which was an improvement from the 3 star rating in the previous year. It also got the best clean city award under the 1-10 lakh population category.

The very idea behind the Swachh Bharat initiative was to make some selected cities as garbage free cities and to take forward the concept of waste to wealth by creating wealth with the waste. The MCT has been collecting the garbage with 100 auto-rickshaws and the waste to wealth management has been effectively done at Thukivakam.

Additional Commissioner Sunitha, Deputy commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, revenue officer Lokeswara Varma, Superintending engineer T Mohan, MEs Chandrasekhar, Venkatrami Reddy and others were present.