Srivari Brahmotsavam concludes with Dhwajavarohanam

Tirumala: The nine-day long Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam at Tirumala concluded with the ceremonial flag lowering Dhwajavarohanam on Saturday night. Earlier, Bangaru Trichy Utsav was held at 7 pm. The Garuda flag was lowered amidst chanting of Vedic hymns and thanking the deities of all the worlds who participated in the Navahnika Brahmotsavam of Srivaru and enhanced the grandeur.

Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Gauthami, Veerabrahamam, CVSO Sridhar and other officers participated in this programme.