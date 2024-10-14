  • Menu
Srivari Brahmotsavam concludes with Dhwajavarohanam

Priests performing Dhwajaavarohanam to mark the conclusion of the nine-day Brahmotsavam at Tirumala on Saturday evening
Priests performing Dhwajaavarohanam to mark the conclusion of the nine-day Brahmotsavam at Tirumala on Saturday evening

Highlights

The nine-day long Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam at Tirumala concluded with the ceremonial flag lowering Dhwajavarohanam on Saturday night.

Tirumala: The nine-day long Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam at Tirumala concluded with the ceremonial flag lowering Dhwajavarohanam on Saturday night. Earlier, Bangaru Trichy Utsav was held at 7 pm. The Garuda flag was lowered amidst chanting of Vedic hymns and thanking the deities of all the worlds who participated in the Navahnika Brahmotsavam of Srivaru and enhanced the grandeur.

Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Gauthami, Veerabrahamam, CVSO Sridhar and other officers participated in this programme.

