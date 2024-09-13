Srivari Brahmotsavam: Cultural programmes to enthral pilgrims

Tirumala: The TTD is gearing up to showcase a spectacular cultural fete with artistes hailing from across the country set to take part in the forthcoming annual Srivari Brahmotsavam from October 4-12.

Special cultural programmes can be witnessed on the day of Garuda Seva on October 8. Among the 450 odd festivals which are observed at Tirumala all through the year, the annual Brahmotsavam stands out with its grandeur attracting tens of thousands of pilgrims.

Special feature of the Brahmotsavam is the daily Vahana Sevas wherein the processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy in different alankarams blesses the devotees along the Mada streets on various carriers. Adding gaiety to this divine spectacle are the cultural teams from across India displaying their enchanting art forms and alluring the pilgrims gathered in the galleries. Apart from the South Indian States, artistes from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh have also geared up to present their artistic skills in front of Vahana Sevas during the ensuing annual

Brahmotsavam at Tirumala under the aegis of the All Dharmic Projects of TTD.