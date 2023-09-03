Srivari Brahmotsavams: APSRTC, TNSTC to run 300 inter-State buses

Tirupati: The APSRTC and TNSTC (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation) will operate 300 special bus services for the two Brahmotsavams to be held in September and October. The officials of the TNSTC and APSRTC held a meeting in Tirupati and finalised the bus routes. Accordingly APSRTC operates special buses to various places in Tamil Nadu.

Tirupati-Chennai via Srikalahasti 5, Tirupati-Chennai via Uthukottai 30, Tirupati-Kanchi via Puttur and Tiruttani 20, Tirupati - Tiruvannamalai via Chittoor and Vellore 10, Tirupati-Vellore via Chittoor 65, Tirupat -Krishnagiri via Chittoor and Kuppam 15 and Tirupati - Hosuru via Chittoor and Kuppam 5 with a total of 150 services.

The routes allotted to Tamil Nadu STU (State transport undertaking) Kallakurichi-Tirupati via Tiruvannamalai and Chittoor, Villupuram - Tirupati via Vellore and Chittoor, Pondicherry-Tirupati via Kanchipuram and Tiruttani among other routes connecting Salem, Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Nagapattanam etc., with a total of 150 services.

