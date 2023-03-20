SSD holds 'Samskruthika Kala Garjana' in pilgrim city

Tirupati: The Samatha Sainik Dal (SSD) founded by Dr BR Ambedkar held 'Samskruthika Kala Garjana' in Tirupati on Sunday. On the occasion, a rally was held from Mahatma Jyothi Rao Phule statue to Indira Maidanam, in which several members of SSD took an active part. Later, a programme was held at Indira Maidanam where cultural programmes were held in which about 1,000 artists took part and received applause from the audience.

Addressing the gathering, AP SC Commission Chairman M Victor Prasad said that the Commission will not tolerate any atrocities or injustice done to SC women or SCs and will fight against it like a soldier. SSD will stand by the community when anyone attacks them physically. He assured all help to SSD volunteers and asked them to fight for their causes. There was no need to bend their head before anyone, he reiterated.

On the occasion, SSD demanded house sites for every artist and Rs 10 lakh assistance for house construction. Also, for their better livelihood each artist should be given three acres of agricultural land, free education to their children from LKG to PG and corporate medical facilities at free of cost to the family members including Rs 50 lakh free insurance facility.

M Dayasagar, U Devaprasad, Venkatappa Rao, Digambar Kambley, State SSD president P Uma Maheswar Rao, P Surendra babu, A Sudhakar, C Reddeppa, P Suresh, PS Naga Chiranjeevi and others were present.