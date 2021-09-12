SSD tokens only for Chittoor residents: TTD

Tirupati: TTD on Saturday made it clear that the SSD (Time Slotted Sarva Darshan) token being issued daily at Srinivasam pilgrims complex here for darshan of Lord Venkateswara is limited to people of Chittoor district.

The issuance of free darshan SSD tokens which was suspended in April second week this year due to Covid second wave was resumed on trial basis, confining the issuing of tokens only to the residents of Chittoor district, here on September 8.

However, devotees from various states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and also from other districts in Andhra Pradesh are arriving here to avail SSD tokens for darshan only to return disappointed.

While many pilgrims entering into arguments with the staff at the counters much to the inconvenience of personnel engaged in the issuing of the tokens daily at the counters in Srinivasam pilgrim complex.

Against this backdrop, TTD once again appealed to the devotees from other states and also other districts in AP to take note of the issuance of tokens which is on trial basis only to the residents of Chittoor district and cooperate with the TTD for the issuance of SSD tokens limited to people of Chittoor district.

It may be noted here that TTD is issuing 2,000 SSD tokens daily for free darshan of Lord Venkateswara, Tirumala while allowing more than 20,000 pilgrims daily under various categories of payment based darshan including Arjitha sevas, Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets etc which should be booked only online in advance.

Due to heavy demand for the online payment based darshan tickets, those unable to avail the tickets turning in big numbers to get the free darshan SSD tokens which is issued daily across the counter here at Srinivasam.