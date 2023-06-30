Statistics consultancy service cell launched in Tirupati

TirupatiThe statistics consultancy service cell set up by the Indian Society of Probability and Statistics (ISPS), Tirupati chapter was formally launched by SV University former Vice Chancellor Prof R Ramamurthy. ISPS has organised a meeting at SP Mahila Visvavidyalayam on Thursday commemorating the 131st birth anniversary of father of Indian statistics Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, which is being celebrated every year as National Statistics Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ramamurthy underlined the importance of statistics in research. Statistics play a key role in publishing any research article. Students and scholars of any branch cannot ignore statistics. SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof D Bharathi highlighted the role of statistics in the present scenario and felt that the newly launched statistical consultancy service cell will be of immense use to the researchers of any discipline. She said that SPMVV was starting a new four-year Honours degree in Statistics from this academic year.

Honorary president of ISPS Prof P Rajasekhara Reddy recalled that it was PC Mahalanobis who initiated the Operations Research Society of India (ORSI) and also started some chapters. He was the first president of ORSI and did yeomen service to the field. Former Vice Chancellor of Dravidian University Prof E Satyanarayana also highlighted the importance of statistics and felt that the new service cell will cater the needs of all stakeholders in the coming days.

Former Professor of Loyola College, Chennai Prof Martin Luther Williams spoke on Artificial intelligence, Robotics and Machine learning importance using statistics. ISPS EC member Dr P Lavanya Kumari and organising secretary Dr M Siva Parvathi participated in the programme.