Strive to achieve autonomous status for Govindaraja Swamy Arts College: JEO

Tirupati: TTD-run Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College which has achieved NAAC A+ grade in its first attempt itself, is now stepping ahead to become autonomous, said TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi.

A 'Get Together' of college staff including teaching, non-teaching and TTD officials was held at SGS Arts College here on Tuesday in which the JEO participated as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, the JEO said, post Covid, the NAAC team visited the college and got impressed with the quality of education, infrastructure and environment in the premises and the college was given the NAAC A+ grade in its maiden attempt. "I appreciate and compliment the teamwork of the Principal, the teaching and non-teaching faculty, students and hard work of Devasthanams' Education Officer," she said, seeking the College officials to strive to improve further to see the college becomes autonomous.

She also said an art gallery with temple architecture was also set up in the college premises. She has appreciated the participation of members of the Walkers' Association and Pensioners' Association who felicitated the SGS faculty on their achievement. The JEO said that

the former DEO of TTD and the present services Dy EO Govindarajan and PRO Dr T Ravi also happen to be the old students of this coveted college and advised them to contribute for the development of the institution along with other old students.

Devasthanams' Educational officer Bhaskar Reddy, Principal Venugopal Reddy, retired Dy EO Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.