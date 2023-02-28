Students advised to keep away from drugs

Tirupati: An awareness programme on students' safety was held at SV Ayurvedic College in Tirupati on Monday. SETVEN CEO Murali Krishna who graced the event as the chief guest, in his address, mentioned the various ill-effects of using drugs, cybercrimes, eve teasing and Disha Law. He cautioned the students to keep away from drugs as they would ruin their future and career.

Disha police officers Swati and Asha threw light on cybercrimes and alerted the students of the various frauds. they have also explained how several students were ruining their lives by involving in eve teasing etc. They also informed them about the punishments in the legal system against the culprits when proved guilty.

"Every girl student should download the Disha App on their mobiles for their personal safety," they asserted. SV Ayurvedic College Principal Dr Muralikrishna, faculty Dr Sundaram, Dr Venkatasivudu, Dr Raj Kumar, Dr Gopalakrishnaiah and others were also present.



