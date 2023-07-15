Students request APSRTC to restore bus facility to villages

Gonegandla (Kurnool): Due to lack of bus facility to several villages in Gonegandla mandal, the students pursuing education at government schools, are facing several hurdles to reach the schools.

According to information, there is no bus connectivity to Alvala and Enugubala villages in the mandal. The students of these villages have to go to Zilla Parishad High School at Daivam Dinna, which is approximately 10 kms away. Due to lack of bus facility and unable to afford auto charges, the students are travelling in tractors risking their lives.

A source has stated that since Covid pandemic period, the authorities of Road Transport Corporation have reduced buses to these villages. Since then the transportation was not restored. The source also stated that the students are forced to travel in tractors risking their lives. If any unfortunate incident take place, then who will be held responsible for it, the parents question the government. The residents of these villages are urging the RTC authorities to restore the bus facility and help the students to pursue education.