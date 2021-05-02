Subba Reddy donates Rs 5 lakh to TTD on his birthday

Tirumala: In a laudable gesture, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Saturday donated Rs 5 lakh to various trusts of TTD on the occasion of his birthday.

He along with his spouse handed over the donation to TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Sri Venkateswara temple on Saturday.

The chairman requested that the donation should be utilised: Subba Reddy donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh to S V Veda Preservation Trust, Rs 50,000 each to Srivani Trust, Sri Balaji Arogya Vara prasadini scheme, Sri Heritage Preservation Trust, SVBC trust and for Covid relief works.

Later, Subba Reddy celebrated his birthday devoid of any fanfare at Tirumala.

Only a limited people including TUDA chairman Chevireddy among others were present to extend birthday wishes.