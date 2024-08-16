Support govt in developing State over all: MLA Arani

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu stated the State achieved real freedom now and urged people to support the government to take the State on the road of progress. He hoisted the national flag at various places in the city on Thursday.

Independence Day celebrations observed at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Vishvavidyalayam, in which Vice-Chancellor Prof Uma Vannem, Prof N Rajini, Registrar, heads of departments, teaching, nonteaching staff and students participated.

At SPDCL corporate office, Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Rao called on the people to fulfil the aspirations of great leaders, who fought for the freedom and achieved progress. SPDCL is providing 9-hour power supply to 11.93 lakh farmers during daytime.

On 78th Independence Day, RASS (Rastriya Seva Samiti), city-based NGO, distributed sewing machines to women and scholarships to students, tri cycles to differently abled. Canara Bank Divisional Manager Saravana participated as chief guest.

I -Day also observed in SV University, SVIMS, BIRD, and Ruia hospitals, Taskforce office, TDP Parliamentary Office and BJP office.

On the occasion, mementos and appreciation letters were presented to the employees in the recognition of their best services.