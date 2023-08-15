Supreme Court judge Justice Bhuyan worships at Tirumala

Tirupati: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala temple on Monday.

He was welcomed by TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and the EO AV Dharma Reddy. After offering prayers, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam inside Ranganayakula Mandapam in the shrine.

Later, the chairman presented theertha prasadams, a laminated photo of Srivaru, Namami Govindam kit, agarbattis kit, dry flower technology photo of deity to the protocol dignitary.