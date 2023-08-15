  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Supreme Court judge Justice Bhuyan worships at Tirumala

TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy presenting theerta prasadams to Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan who had a darshan of Lord on Monday in Tirumala.
x

TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy presenting theerta prasadams to Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan who had a darshan of Lord on Monday in Tirumala.

Highlights

Tirupati: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala temple on Monday.He was...

Tirupati: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala temple on Monday.

He was welcomed by TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and the EO AV Dharma Reddy. After offering prayers, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam inside Ranganayakula Mandapam in the shrine.

Later, the chairman presented theertha prasadams, a laminated photo of Srivaru, Namami Govindam kit, agarbattis kit, dry flower technology photo of deity to the protocol dignitary.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X