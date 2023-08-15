Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
- Decapitated Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Discovered In Madrassa Hostel
Just In
Supreme Court judge Justice Bhuyan worships at Tirumala
Highlights
Tirupati: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala temple on Monday.He was...
Tirupati: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala temple on Monday.
He was welcomed by TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and the EO AV Dharma Reddy. After offering prayers, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam inside Ranganayakula Mandapam in the shrine.
Later, the chairman presented theertha prasadams, a laminated photo of Srivaru, Namami Govindam kit, agarbattis kit, dry flower technology photo of deity to the protocol dignitary.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS