SVIMS held blood donation camp on Nethaji’s birth anniversary

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) organised a free blood donation camp on Thursday at Sri Padmavati Hospital to commemorate 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, celebrated as Parakram Diwas.

Dr Vanajakshamma, Senior Professor of Cardiology and Controller of Examinations, voluntarily donated blood and addressed the gathering. She highlighted Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s unparalleled contributions to India’s freedom struggle, acknowledging his leadership in forming the Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) to combat British rule.

She emphasised that walking in the footsteps of such a visionary leader is the best tribute to him.

The blood donation drive was organised under the guidance of Dr Sridhar Babu, Head of the Blood Bank Department.

Medical and paramedical staff conducted thorough blood tests to ensure safety and quality. A total of 35 individuals, including medical professionals and students, came forward to donate blood. Notable donors included Dr Raja from the Radiology Department, Dr Sivakumar from Pathology and several postgraduate medical students.

The event witnessed the active participation of dedicated staff members, including Dr Sarvani, Dr Suresh, Dr Praveen and Dr Prasanth, along with technicians P Hariprasad and Purushottam Reddy, and nursing staff.