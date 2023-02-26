SVIMS set to become Institute of Eminence

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati has achieved a milestone of completing 30 years of its existence on Sunday.





It was the vision of then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao which made the institute possible for which he laid the foundation stone in 1986. The institute started functioning as a super speciality hospital from February 26, 1993 with super speciality departments – Cardiology, CT Surgery, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Nephrology and Urology with 200 beds.

Three decades down the lane, it has witnessed rapid growth and has 40 departments with more than 1,500 beds besides a medical college for women, a nursing college and a physiotherapy college and attained the status of a deemed University.

On an average the institute accommodates about 850-900 in-patients while the number of outpatients also touches around 800 per day.

The major change in terms of administration of the Institute took place during the previous year with which it has gone into the fold of TTD and now the TTD chairman is also the chairman of the Institute.

A significant feature of this hospital is that about 80 percent of those who utilise medical services here are Aarogya Sri patients. This has resulted in the hospital incurring revenue loss as the tariff for various services and procedures is much less than the SVIMs tariff.

The situation did not undergo any change even after TTD took over the hospital. Paying salaries in time has become a problem, Director cum Vice Chancellor of SVIMS Dr B Vengamma told Hans India.

The Institute has a good Oncology, Cardiology and Neurology departments besides several others. The institute proposes to increase general wards and expand the casualty wing to meet the growing demands but things were not moving, the Director said.

She further said the institute has the potential to become an institute of National Importance.

If the management applies for such recognition, then the institute would get central funds, she said. But before that there were some parameters which needed to be improved to make it fully qualified to get recognition as a National Institute.



