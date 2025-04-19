SVU joins as Spoke Institute under ANRF-PAIR Initiative

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, has been selected as a Spoke Institution under the prestigious ANRF-PAIR (Anusandhan National Research Foundation – Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research) initiative, coordinated by the University of Hyderabad. This marks a significant step forward in SVU’s commitment to interdisciplinary research and national development.

The ANRF-PAIR programme, launched by the Government of India, follows a Hub-and-Spoke model aimed at fostering high-impact collaborative research. Among nearly 30 applicants, seven premier institutions, including IITs, NITs, IISc, JNU, and the University of Hyderabad, have been designated as Hubs. SVU will contribute to the University of Hyderabad’s healthcare-focused thematic cluster, targeting Metabolic, Infectious, and Cancer-related Diseases (MICs).

This research cluster brings together 173 Co-Principal Investigators from diverse institutions. Participating Spoke Institutions alongside SVU include Osmania University, Central University of Karnataka, Yogi Vemana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Kannur University. Together, the network aims to develop real-world solutions to pressing healthcare challenges such as diabetes, fatty liver disease, dengue, malaria, and cancers.

SVU Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao congratulated the university community, stating, “This collaboration reinforces SVU’s growing reputation in the national research landscape. I urge our scholars to seize this opportunity to advance our mission of academic and research excellence.”

Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu also lauded the efforts of the faculty and project team, expressing optimism about the university’s enhanced research footprint.

A virtual coordination meeting was held on April 17, led by University of Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof BJ Rao, where institutional heads of all participating Spoke institutions shared their vision for the initiative. SVU’s deans and project leaders including Development Dean Prof M Balaji, R&D Dean Prof G Narasimha, CDC Dean Prof N Chendrayudu among others participated actively, reaffirming their commitment to contributing meaningfully to the programme’s goals.