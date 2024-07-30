Swamy Pushkarini to be closed from Aug 1

Tirumala: The temple tank Swamy Pushkarini will be closed for a period of one month from August 1 to 31 to take up cleaning and renovation works.

It is customary to take up repairs, cleaning of the Pushkarini, before the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams every year.

The entire water will be drained out and certain works, including removal of sludge, cleaning of steps, conveyance of debris, painting of pipes, repairing damaged points, if any, will be taken up.

Till the completion of works, the Pushkarini remains closed. TTD requested the devotees to take note of this and cooperate with TTD.