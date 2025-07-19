Taiwanese students on internship explore cultural ecosystem at SPMVV

Tirupati: Aspart of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Impact Hub Hyderabad and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Tirupati, three Taiwanese students arrived in India for a three-month internship. The students, Chung Chia Hsuan (Sociology), Huang Chen Kai (Drama), and Yui Akiyama (Foreign Languages and Literature), are currently visiting SPMVV to explore its academic and cultural ecosystem.

The trio met Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma on a courtesy visit on Friday morning, where they were presented with certificates. Later, they participated in an interactive session with university students, sharing insights on Taiwanese culture, traditions, student support systems and academics while learning about Indian customs and student activities.

The visiting students also toured the RAAS centre in the morning and are scheduled to visit Srikalahasti on Friday to understand the art of Kalamkari and its socio-economic benefits. The programme is aimed at exposing them to India’s entrepreneurial landscape, with plans to adapt best practices back home. Registrar Prof N Rajani, Dean of International Relations Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Associate Dean Prof R Usha, and Dr U Himabindu of the department of Music and Prof P Josthna participated in the programme.