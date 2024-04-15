  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

‘Take stern action against those involved in attack on CM’

‘Take stern action against those involved in attack on CM’
x
Highlights

Nellore: YSRCP candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency V Vijayasai Reddy has demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should...

Nellore: YSRCP candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency V Vijayasai Reddy has demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should immediately respond over the incident of stone attack on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy late on Saturday evening in Vijayawada.

He demanded stern action against those who were involved in the attack.

Addressing a meeting along with Nellore Rural YSRCP candidate Adala Prabhakara Reddy here on Sunday, Vijayasai Reddy recalled that when N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister, a person attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy with a knife in Visakhapatnam and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had ‘made fun of’ the incident. But the attacker was in jail till recently. The Nellore MP nominee suspected the role of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu against the stone attack on the Chief Minister.

Describing the stone attack on the Chief Minister as highly unfortunate, Nellore rural YSRCP candidate Adala Prabhakara Reddy has said that not able to digest the overwhelming response to Jagan Mohan Reddy's Bus Yatra, some culprits hatched the conspiracy to disturb the electioneering.

He demanded that the police should take immediate measures to prevent such untoward incidents in future. Party leaders were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X