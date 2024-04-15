‘Take stern action against those involved in attack on CM’

Nellore: YSRCP candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency V Vijayasai Reddy has demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should immediately respond over the incident of stone attack on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy late on Saturday evening in Vijayawada.

He demanded stern action against those who were involved in the attack.

Addressing a meeting along with Nellore Rural YSRCP candidate Adala Prabhakara Reddy here on Sunday, Vijayasai Reddy recalled that when N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister, a person attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy with a knife in Visakhapatnam and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had ‘made fun of’ the incident. But the attacker was in jail till recently. The Nellore MP nominee suspected the role of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu against the stone attack on the Chief Minister.

Describing the stone attack on the Chief Minister as highly unfortunate, Nellore rural YSRCP candidate Adala Prabhakara Reddy has said that not able to digest the overwhelming response to Jagan Mohan Reddy's Bus Yatra, some culprits hatched the conspiracy to disturb the electioneering.

He demanded that the police should take immediate measures to prevent such untoward incidents in future. Party leaders were present.