Task force seizes red sanders worth Rs 4.2 cr
Tirupati: In a major operation, the RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Taskforce) seized 195 red sanders logs worth Rs 4.20 crore.Speaking to media...
Speaking to media persons on Thursday, taskforce SP L Subbarayudu said the taskforce along with the forest department, based on credible information, took up combing in the forest area of Sanipaya forest area Veerabelli mandal of Annamayya district on Wednesday morning. They spotted two vehicles and a gang of smugglers carrying red sanders logs on their heads for loading. The police personnel swiftly acted and surrounded the smugglers and took 8 into custody.
The SP said some smugglers managed to escape in the search operation the taskforce seized 10 red sanders logs, two cars after arresting eight international smugglers.
In the following interrogation, the smugglers spilled the beans, leading the taskforce to seizing 185 more logs in Karnataka. Based on the information obtained in the intense questioning of the smugglers, the taskforce along with Tirupati district police went to Hoskote in Karnataka.
There with the support of Karnataka police, the taskforce took up searches in a eucalyptus garden resulting in the seizure of huge stock of 185 red sanders logs hidden in the garden located in secluded spot.