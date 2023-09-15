TDP is a sinking boat: Deputy CM Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy categorically declared that there is no scope for former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to come out from the jail in near future. Stating that the alliance between TDP and Jana Sena would be a futile exercise, he remined that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was defeated in two seats in the last elections.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the Deputy CM stated that N Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan are film artistes, who could not win the race of elections. “Pawan Kalyan has lost a chance of getting package from N Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh also will be imprisoned very soon.

Balakrishna is incompetent to run the party, hence the TDP would become a sinking boat,“ he criticised. Narayana Swamy reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would come into power with thumping majority, who has gifted Navaratnalu to SC, ST, BC, Minorities and OBCs in the State with the commitment for the welfare and development of the poor.