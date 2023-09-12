TDP-JSP bandh fails to evoke good response in Tirupati

Tirupati: The bandh call given by TDP and supported by Jana Sena, CPI and MRPS, protesting the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, has failed to evoke good response as police foiled it every nook and corner in the district.



They took several leaders into preventive custody. Except many educational institutions which were closed as managements declared holiday as a preventive step, everything was normal during the day.

The day saw various developments as police acted tough to stall the bandh attempts of the opposition parties. In Tirupati, TDP Corporator RC Munikrishna, party leader Ramana, Jana Sena city president J Raja Reddy and others tried to stage a dharna at Ambedkar statue opposite RTC bus station. Police reached the spot and took them forcibly into preventive custody. Jana Sena leaders Subhashini, Lakshmi, Rajesh Achari and others were also detained.

The cops house arrested TDP and Jana Sena leaders at several places. Jana Sena district president Kiran Royal was detained at his home on Sunday midnight itself. TDP city in-charge M Sugunamma and various others were put under house arrest. Party Tirupati constituency in-charge G Narasimha Yadav came out of his house with traditional yellow clothes and Lord Venkateswara’s photo in his hands saying that he wanted to go to Alipiri to offer prayers for the sake of Naidu.

Police immediately detained him and took to the East police station. Finally, after 2 pm, he could go to Alipri Padala mandapam and offered prayers. In Chandragiri, TDP leader Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy and her son Vineel Babu took part in the protests at Chandragiri and Pakala respectively. Both were taken by the police along with their followers into preventive custody.

The leaders found fault with Pakala CI Obulesu for manhandling the party workers. Sudha Reddy said that if anyone made any mistake, they can be arrested and file cases but police should not beat anyone.

Following the preventive arrests and house arrests of important leaders of TDP and Jana Sena, there was a little impact of bandh. RTC buses operated normally from the morning. Other state services like KSRTC and STEC of Tamil Nadu also operated as usual. Shops and other business establishments functioned normally. SV University announced the postponement of the 4th semester examination scheduled to be held today. The new date will be announced later.

The whole city witnessed heavy police security. Police forces were mobilised at every corner and important streets to avoid any untoward incidents.