TDP, SPMVV pay tributes to NTR on his birth anniversary

Tirupati: TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's 99th birth anniversary celebrations were held by Telugu Desam Party and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV). At a programme held in SPMVV, Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna and Registrar Prof D M Mamatha offered floral tributes to the statue of the founder of the University.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor recalled that NTR was born in an ordinary agriculture family. First, he worked as a government employee and subsequently entered the film industry where he had great success. He also laid his mark in politics. She called upon everyone to inculcate his great qualities like discipline and dedication and contribute to the development of the university.

Registrar Prof Mamatha said that with his vision of empowering women they attained their own identity financially and socially. The heads of various departments, deans, teaching and non-teaching staff of the university also attended the meeting.

At another programme held at Town club circle, TDP leaders P Sridhar Varma, Corporator RC Munikrishna and others performed 'Palabhishekam' to the statue of N T Rama Rao and offered floral tributes. They recalled the services of NTR saying that his vision and welfare programmes has made him an unforgettable leader and his name will be cherished in the hearts of Telugu people forever.