TDP stalls shifting of cows from TTD Goshala in Palamaner

Tirupati: TDP leaders alleged that the cows and bulls are being shifted from TTD's Goshala in Palamaner to Ongole. Former minister N Amarnath Reddy and TDP Chittoor parliament president Pulivarthy Nani claimed that citing the names of farmers, the cows were taken away from the Goshala.

They stalled the shifting of cows along with the party workers on Monday. Amarnath Reddy said that several donors have donated cows to TTD Goshala. But, the YSRCP government has been conspiring to remove the Goshala in Palamaner and the cows and bulls were being shifted to Ongole.

Even those having no land on their names were showing others' passbook Xerox copies and taking away the animals. He recalled that the TDP government had set up Goshala in Palamaner on 500 acres but unfortunately the present government was trying to make it non-functional.

Even the Punganur breed was earlier taken away to Pulivendula by the CM, he pointed out. Amarnath questioned the motive behind shifting of cows from Goshala though people and devotees have been donating crores of rupees for its maintenance. He warned that TDP will start agitations if the government does not stop the shifting of cows to slaughter-houses to avoid feeding them.