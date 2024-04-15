TDP, Telugu Yuvatha demand CBI inquiry into stone-pelting ‘drama’

Tirupati: TDP and Telugu Yuvatha leaders flayed the pebble stone drama unearthed by the ruling YSRCP, stating that they resorted to such tactics as the defeat in the elections was confirmed for them. As there were several doubts on the whole episode, they demanded a thorough enquiry by the CBI.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, TDP Tirupati parliament president G Narasimha Yadav and Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A Ravi Naidu said that they were condemning the attack on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy but not the dramas.

They demanded the ECI to remove the Chief Secretary, DGP and Intelligence Chief immediately from their posts as they failed in their duties of protecting the Chief Minister. It was a mockery that the YSRCP leaders and ministers were attributing the attack to the conspiracy of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition parties. Instead, they should see that the culprit is caught and take action.

Saying that YSRCP itself is a fake party, the TDP leaders said that they resorted to the fake drama and resorted to dharnas against it. Whatever it may be, the people of the State will defeat the YSRCP in the coming elections.

Telugu Yuvatha State spokesperson Thota Vasu, Karanam Sandeep, Srinivas Yadav, Ranjith Naidu, Sriram Bobby and others were present.