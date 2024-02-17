TDP welcomes HC judgement on ‘Rajadhani Files’

Tirupati : Telugu Desam Party leaders criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saying that he has been shivering with ‘Rajadhani Files’ movie. Welcoming the High Court judgement on the movie’s release, TDP Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav told the media here on Friday that the judgement has shattered the government conspiracies over Rajadhani Files issue.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through his own party men filed cases in AP High Court to stall the screening of the movie. However, considering all the facts, the court gave green signal for its screening, which is a welcome development, he added.

‘The government made several attempts right from the beginning of the movie. But he should know that finally truth only prevails,’ Yadav said. Rajadhani Files was not a fiction but a true reality and with the High Court judgement, the people get an opportunity to see in detail the destruction of the State capital by the CM, he stated. In a separate press meet, party Tirupati in-charge M Sugunamma said that for the first time that a Chief Minister was scared by a movie and the government wanted to stall screening of the movie.

‘The movie represents the lives of the farmers in Amaravati area and it was taken with a social responsibility. The government went to the court to stall the movie as it feared of getting more negativity on the government. The movie was a true reflection of the sacrifices of 34,000 farmers,’ she pointed out. Party leaders Chinababu, RC Munikrishna, D Bhaskar Yadav, Vuka Vijay Kumar, P Sridhar Varma, Manohar Achari and others were present.