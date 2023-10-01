TDP’s ‘Motha Mogiddam’ draws good response in Tirupati

Tirupati: TDP activists across the city took part in ‘Motha Mogiddam’ with enthusiasm on Saturday evening. As per the call given by the party national general secretary N Lokesh, party cadres and leaders participated in the programme from 7 pm to 7.05 pm. The programme was aimed at expressing solidarity to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, who is in judicial custody at Rajamahendravaram central prison. Lokesh has given a call to the people to protest against the arrest and by making loud sounds the protests should reach CM Jagan’s residence.



TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav led a stream of vehicles in the city roads, sounding the horns continuously for five minutes. At his residence, Yadav’s wife Uma along with others observed the programme by making sounds with the plates and ladles.

Former MLA and Tirupati constituency in-charge M Sugunamma led another protest at her residence in which Corporator RC Munikrishna, Vuka Vijaya Kumar, Puligoru Muralikrishna Reddy, China Babu, BL Sanjay and several other leaders took part. They also made sounds by blowing whistles, ringing bells and hitting plates with ladles. TNSF activists in large numbers led by Kotte Hemanth Royal took part in the programme at MR Palli circle.

Several TDP sympathisers and denizens also made similar sounds making heavy noise in the city for five minutes expressing solidarity for Chandrababu Naidu. Party cadres and people participated in the programme by making sounds in all the constituencies in the district as well.