TDR bonds verification will be done transparently: Commissioner

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya said the TDR bond mela held here on Friday for verification and approval, received good response. SheVani Mallela verification, it was found out that it was not written like that in documents, she added. Such applications submitted without proper documents in support of their claim will be categorised as ‘short fall’, issuance of TDR bonds to them will be delayed.

Mourya further said regarding dispute properties, the officials will take a final decision only after re-verification. The corporation will issue gift deed, which will be registered by Tirupati and Renigunta sub-registrars only after all the applications and attached documents are thoroughly verified.

DCP Mahapatra, ACPs Balaji, Murthy were present.