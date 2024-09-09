Teachers felicitated by Way Foundation

Tirupati: Way Foundation organised Teachers’ Day celebrations at Youth Hostel in Tirupati on Sunday. On this occasion, teachers from various schools across the State were honoured for their outstanding contributions to education. Awards, mementos and certificates were presented to exceptional teachers for their dedication and commitment to shaping young minds.

Way Foundation Founder Paidi Ankaiah, TUDA secretary G Venkata Narayana, BJP leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy, RPF CI K Madhusudan, Dr Reddeppa, Dr Hanumantha Rao and others took part in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the RPF CI praised the pivotal role teachers’ play in nation-building, emphasising the importance of education in creating responsible citizens. Naveen Kumar Reddy lauded the role of teachers in shaping the society and the respect they command from the people.