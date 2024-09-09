Live
- Traffic signals, congestion increase in Bengaluru
- Cong leaders seem to be gear up for race to be CM, in case of leadership change in Karnataka
- Two thieves held, booty worth Rs 56 lakh recovered
- Mphasis and UWB collaborate to strengthen Bengaluru’s climate resilience
- Don’t sell lands, wait for hike in value: DK Shiva Kumar
- Long wait for metro services on Yellow Line continues
- Dy CM warns officials of action if potholes in Bengaluru not filled within deadline
- Public can reclaim lost items in Namma metro
- BBMP spends Rs 40 cr in 4 yrs
- Bommai confident of getting Wildlife Board’s approval
Just In
Teachers felicitated by Way Foundation
Way Foundation organised Teachers’ Day celebrations at Youth Hostel in Tirupati on Sunday.
Tirupati: Way Foundation organised Teachers’ Day celebrations at Youth Hostel in Tirupati on Sunday. On this occasion, teachers from various schools across the State were honoured for their outstanding contributions to education. Awards, mementos and certificates were presented to exceptional teachers for their dedication and commitment to shaping young minds.
Way Foundation Founder Paidi Ankaiah, TUDA secretary G Venkata Narayana, BJP leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy, RPF CI K Madhusudan, Dr Reddeppa, Dr Hanumantha Rao and others took part in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the RPF CI praised the pivotal role teachers’ play in nation-building, emphasising the importance of education in creating responsible citizens. Naveen Kumar Reddy lauded the role of teachers in shaping the society and the respect they command from the people.