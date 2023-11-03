Team India cricketers Rishabh Pant and Akshar Patel visits Tirumala

TIRUPATI : Team India cricketers Rishabh Pant and Akshar Patel visited Tirumala Srivari today morning and performed special pooja to Swami during the VIP break darshan. After darshan of Swami, people came outside the temple to take pictures with Pant and Akshar. TTD staff also showed interest in taking pictures with these two.

Meanwhile, it is known that Pant and Akshar are currently away from Team India due to injuries. While Pant, who was involved in a car accident at the end of last year, is in the process of recovery, Akshar was injured recently after being selected for the World Cup. Ravichandran Ashwin was selected for Team India in place of Akshar.

Meanwhile, it is known that India is advancing with consecutive victories in the 2023 ODI World Cup. In this edition, India qualified for the semi-finals by winning seven of the seven matches played so far. In the match against Sri Lanka yesterday, India won by a record margin of 302 runs. In this edition, India still have to play two more matches (South Africa, Netherlands) in the league stage.