Thirupathi: Leopard caught within 24 hours after it attacked the boy

The leopard that attacked the boy at 7 th mile on the foot path, Tirumala was caught last night. The state forest department and the TTD forest wing after a massive operation was able to capture the leopard in 24 hours after the incident which took place on Thursday night.

The entire staff of the two departments right from FBO (forest beat officer) to senior officials involved swung into action to identify the wild animal, track and trap, resulting in the leopard caught in the cage set up to catch the elisive leopard.

In all 150 cameras were set up in the forests to track the wild animal and 4 cages with prey set up on different places to trap the leopard which at last walked into cage for the prey and got caught much to relief of TTD and forest officials.

Sources said that the leopard will be kept in observation before it will be let off in deep forests, far away. The three-year boy Koushik was attacked when he was going along with his parents to Tirumala at 7 th mile on the footpath. The boy who was immediately taken to hospital is undergoing treatment.

According to forest sources, the leopard walked into the cage and got trapped in the forest area more or less near the spot where it attacked the boy when he was going along with his family to Tirumala on Thursday late in the evening at about 10.45 pm.





