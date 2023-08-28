Three new TTD Trust Board members take oath

TIRUMALA: Out of the 28 newly-appointed TTD Trust Board members (including four ex-officio), three have taken oath as members of the TTD Trust Board at Srivari temple at Tirumala on Sunday. TUDA Chairman C Mohit Reddy took oath as ex-officio member while Nerusu Naga Satyam and Sudarshan Venu as members of the Trust Board.

The oath was administered to them by Tirupati JEO Veerabrahmam. After darshan, the new TTD Trust Board members were offered Vedasirvachanam followed by presentation of Theertha Prasadams and laminated photo of Srivaru by the JEO at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Govindarajan, Harindranath, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.