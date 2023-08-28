Live
- Delhi HC takes suo moto cognizance of minor rape case involving govt official
- ACES a Saudi Company serving the busiest airport in South India - Bengaluru's KIA
- West Ham signs Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax
- Indian electronics sector to tap $7 bn untapped revenue via circular economy by 2035
- Hybrid work surges 29% as firms embrace flexibility: Report
- Those who agree with the ideology will be inducted into the Congress party: CM Siddaramaiah
- Makers raises bar on Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ teaser
- More than 1200 jobs offered in AICTE drive in J&K
- Roja heaps praises on CM Jagan on Vidya Divena scheme
- Elon Musk launches "X Hirings", calls it better than LinkedIn
Just In
Three new TTD Trust Board members take oath
Highlights
TIRUMALA: Out of the 28 newly-appointed TTD Trust Board members (including four ex-officio), three have taken oath as members of the TTD Trust Board...
TIRUMALA: Out of the 28 newly-appointed TTD Trust Board members (including four ex-officio), three have taken oath as members of the TTD Trust Board at Srivari temple at Tirumala on Sunday. TUDA Chairman C Mohit Reddy took oath as ex-officio member while Nerusu Naga Satyam and Sudarshan Venu as members of the Trust Board.
The oath was administered to them by Tirupati JEO Veerabrahmam. After darshan, the new TTD Trust Board members were offered Vedasirvachanam followed by presentation of Theertha Prasadams and laminated photo of Srivaru by the JEO at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Govindarajan, Harindranath, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS