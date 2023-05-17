Three youths drowned to death at Bhupateswara waterfalls in Tirupati

Three youths including two brothers died after falling into a waterhole near Bhupateswara waterfall in Tipikona, Nagalapuram mandal of Tirupati district.



Four friends who came to Bhupatheswara Kona yesterday along with a young lady named Merine. They went to a forest area 4 km away from Bhupatheswara Kona waterfall in Tipi Kona area of Nagalapuram Mandal and went in the water there. Unable to swim, they drowned in the pool.



Upon the information from Hari Sudhan to the AP control room to save the drowned friends, and the police reached the spot and pulled out the bodies.



Also, two days ago, a grandfather and two grandsons died after falling into a pond in Yalamanda village of Tirupati district. Two grandsons died while trying to save Nagamani, who had gone fishing and fell into a pond.