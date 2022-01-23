Timbaktu Organic's food mela begins in Tirupati

Tirupati: The two-day traditional food mela using organic products being organised by Timbaktu Organic was inaugurated at Youth Hostel here on Saturday. CPI district secretary A Rama Naidu formally inaugurated the mela and bought organic products.

Several pickles made using organic vegetables, snacks with millets and other items have attracted the visitors. Timbaktu Organic has introduced several traditional food varieties to people of city who expressed happiness over purchasing the products which are different from the modern food varieties. The concoctions using several plants sown in the terrace gardens have received applause from the visitors.

Directors of organisation have provided advice to people on developing terrace gardens and to sow vegetables in organic methods. The organisation is the brand of Dharani farming and marketing Cooperative, a producer-owned business enterprise belonging to more than 2,000 small and marginal farmers in Anantapur district. The mela will continue on Sunday also.