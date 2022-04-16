Tiruchanur station devpt moving at a snail's pace

Tirupati: The works at Tiruchanur railway station aimed at easing out the heavy traffic flow of pilgrims at Tirupati station are going on at a snail's pace. Though it was earlier an operational station only, the development works were sanctioned in 2016-17 railway budget at an estimated cost of Rs 33 crore to make it as a new crossing station and also to develop passenger amenities. Even after six years, it has not become fully operational and the very purpose of decongesting Tirupati station was yet to be fulfilled.

The rush in Tirupati station has increased manifold during the past decade and the trend in footfalls may reach new levels in the coming years. Alternatively, it was proposed to develop Tiruchanur station so that some trains can be terminated there and by providing stoppage the nearby people can board and deboard the trains from there which can reduce burden on Tirupati station. Though the project was sanctioned in 2016-17, the works were delayed much though operational infrastructure facilities for converting the station to a crossing station from halt station have been completed and commissioned in December 2020 itself. The South Central Railway (SCR) has spent about Rs 37 crore on this project till now.

Chief PRO of SCR Ch Rakesh told The Hans India that in phase-I station building, sub-ways, platforms and other works were completed. The station has all minimum essential facilities like waiting halls, ticket counters, water facilities and toilets. Under phase-II, facilities like food plaza and commercial stalls are planned for development. New elevation for the building will be taken up and these works have been awarded. According to him, it is expected to be completed by around December 2022.

With the delay in works, no trains are stopping at the station as of now and it still continues to be an operational station only. A trader near Tiruchanur station commented that it has become a victim of political change. He recalled that during the TDP government's tenure, the development of station was mooted but the present leaders are not showing any interest in pressurising the railways to complete the project quickly.

Another seller was of the view that some trains should be provided halt at the station immediately and RTC should develop services between Tiruchanur station to Tirupati. Improving the connectivity between Tirupati and the new station is more important before the station formally resumes its operations anytime soon.