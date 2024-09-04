  • Menu
Tiruchanur Temple: 3-day annual Pavitrotsavams to begin on Sept 16

Tiruchanur Temple: 3-day annual Pavitrotsavams to begin on Sept 16
Tirupati: The annual Pavitrotsavams of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanur will be observed from September 16-18 with Ankurarpanam on September 15.

On first day Pavitra Pratista will be performed, on the second day Pavitra Samarpana and on the last day Pavitra Purnahuti will be performed.

The Grihastas can participate on payment of Rs 750 wherein two pilgrims will be allowed. The Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam in view of Pavitrotsavams will be observed on September 10.

sidekick