Tirumala: 3-day Padmavathi Parinayotsavam commences on a colourful note

Tirumala: The three-day Padmavathi Srinivasa Parinayotsavam began on a colourful note at the picturesque Narayanagiri Gardens at Tirumala on Tuesday.

Sri Malayappa Swamy adorned with an array of dazzling ornaments, mounted on Gajavahanam was brought in a procession from the temple to the Parinayotsava Mandapam, to the accompaniment of traditional music and chanting of Vedic mantras. While the deities Sridevi and Bhudevi arrived on a separate richly-decorated Pallaki (palanquin) to the decked up Mandapapam from temple.

Later series of rituals Edurkolu, Varanamayiram and Bantata were performed in a traditional way with a set of officials and religious staff taking the side of Swamy and another on the side of both the Goddesses, facing each other.

After these rituals, all the three deities were seated on specially decorated swing. Later Chaturveda Parayanam was followed by rendering of sonorous Vasanta, Kalyani, Bhopala, Ananda Bhairavi, Gandhari, Madhyamavati, Neelambari Ragaas and different Tala Vaidyams were performed to mark the auspicious occasion of the celestial marriage of the deities.

Bullemma and team of Annamacharya Project rendered Sankeertans in a befitting manner adding more to the spiritual ambience. The devotees who gathered to witness the event cherished every moment with spiritual ecstasy.

The three-day event will conclude on May 12. EO (FAC) AV Dharma Reddy, Superintendent Engineer-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Tirumala temple Dy EO Ramesh Kumar, VGO Bali Reddy and other officials were also present.