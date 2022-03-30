Tirumala: 4-day Annamacharya Vardhanti fete begins

Tirumala: The hilltop temple town, Tirumala, reverberated to the rendering of the melodious Annamacharya keerthanas held on the occasion of the 519th Vardhanti (death anniversary of the saint poet) on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, the processional deities of Sri Malayappa and His consorts were brought in a procession from the temple to the lush green Narayanagiri gardens where the two-hour long commemoration programme was held in a salubrious environment.

The artistes of Annamacharya Project presented the seven precious gems of Keerthanas, out of 32,000 incredible Sankeertanas penned by Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya during his 95-year life span, promoting Bhakti cult in a big way.

Ahobila Mutt 46th Jeeyar Srivan Satakopa Sri Ranganatha Yateendra

Mahadesikan Swamiji who participated in the inaugural function as chief guest, in his Anugraha Bhashanam (lecture) recalled that Sri Annamacharya took the deeksha of 32 Beejakshara Mantra in Ahobilam and later penned 32,000 Sankeertans.

The seer lauded TTD for organising the Annamacharya Vardhanti in a big manner every year. Later, the heirs of Annamacharya clan were felicitated on the occasion.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, programme officer Vijayasaradhi, Annamacharya Project Director Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma, Dy EO (FMS) Rama Rao, SV College of Music and Dance Principal Sudhakar, temple peishkar Srihari and other officials were also present.

In Tirupati, the four-day Vardhanti Mahotsavam commenced at TTD Annamacharya Kalamandiram.

The programme began with Sapthagiri Gosthi Ganam, rendering of select Keertanas of Annamayya, which was was followed by a discourse on the contribution of the poet for propagation of Bhakti cult through his Kirtanas and also music programme. Later, Harikatha Parayanams followed.

While in the evening at Mahati Auditorium, the Mangal Dhwani and classical dance programmes based on Annamayya Keerthanas eulogising Lord Venkateswara were held.

Kuchipudi dance by TTD SV College of Music and Dance lecturer Dr Usharani left the audience spellbound while Keerthnas explaining the significance of various sevas in the fame Tirumala temple right from Suprabhatham (Melukolupu) and other pre-dawn rituals including Thomala,

Archana, Ekantha seva being held daily before the closure of the

shrine in the night and also annual Brahmotsavams and the vahana sevas during the nine-day fete added more to the devotional tempo. It may be noted here that TTD is organising the Vardhanti celebrations at Tirupati, Tirumala and also in Tallapaka, the birthplace of Annamayya in Kadapa district, commemorating the 519th death anniversary of the saint poet.