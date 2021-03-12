Tirumala: Agreement signed for modern kids hospital

Tirumala: TTD is planning to establish a state of the art paediatric super speciality hospital in collaboration with Mumbai based Udveg Infrastructure and Consultancy Pvt Ltd. (UIC).

The firm came forward to take up the construction of the hospital on donation basis and also bear the maintenance of the hospital for a few years after the construction was over.

TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and UIC CEO and MD Sanjay K Singh signed the landmark MoU in the presence of TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy to set up the world class hospital in the pilgrim city of Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion at Annamayya Bhavan here, the TTD chairman said the venture was part of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision after bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh to set up super speciality childrens' hospitals at Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam which led to TTD board resolved to take up the hospital construction.

The TTD EO said the TTD will soon conduct Bhumi Puja for the new children's hospital which will be part of SVIMS super speciality and the UIC, apart from bearing the entire construction cost of Rs 300 crore, will take up the operational management too for a few years to ease the burden on TTD. The UIC chief executive officer and managing director Sanjay Singh said it was a great privilege to collaborate with a world renowned Hindu religious organisation like TTD and commence a noble project meant for health care of children down the hills at the lotus feet of Sri Venkateswara.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, TTD FA& CAO O Balaji, CE Ramesh Reddy, SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma, CMO Dr Narmada and others were present.