Tirumala: Ayodhyakanda Parayanam held

Vedic pundits and devotees reciting shlokas from Yoga Vasistyam during the fifth edition of Akhanda Ayodhyakanda Parayanam at Tirumala on Tuesday
The 5th edition of Akhanda Ayodhyakanda Parayanam took place at Nadaneerajanam platform in Tirumala on Tuesday between 7 am and 9 am.

A total of 186 shlokas from chapters 14-17 besides 25 shlokas from Yoga Vasistyam were recited by Vedic pundits and devotees.

Vedic scholars Ramanujacharyulu, Maruti and Ananta Venugopal recited the shlokas.

Devotees also recited the shlokas along with the pundits.

The programme began with Pahirama Prabho and concluded with Jaya Hanuman Sankeertans by renowned Annamacharya Project artistes Dr Madhusudhan and Lavanya team.

The programme was telecast live on SVBC for the sake of global devotees.

