Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Lord Malayappa Swamy rides on Chinna Sesha Vahanam

The Salakatla Brahmotsavams of Tirumala are being celebrated with grandeur. As part of the festivities, Malayappa Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, took a ride on the Chinna Sesha vehicle on Tuesday morning and gave blessings to the devotees. A large number of devotees gathered to witness this auspicious event. Sri Malayappaswamy also appeared in a procession on a five-headed chariot.

According to tradition, the small vehicle is considered to represent Vasuki, the serpent deity. In the Sri Vaishnava tradition, it is believed that God is the ultimate controller (Seshi) and the world is his divine servant (Seshabhuta). It is said that worshiping the Chinnashesha Vahana during the Brahmotsavams can bestow the spiritual benefits of Kundalini Yoga.

Furthermore, during the Srivari Brahmotsavam, Sri Malayappaswamy will appear to the devotees in the form of Saraswati Murthy on Veenapaniyai Hamsavahanam tonight. The swan, which is the vehicle of Lord Brahma, symbolizes Paramahamsa. The swan is known for its unique ability to separate milk and water, which metaphorically represents its discernment between good and evil.

As part of the Brahmotsavams, Chief Minister offered silk robes to diety on Monday and also offered prayers ar Tirumala on Tuesday morning.