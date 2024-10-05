Tirumala Brahmotsavams: The deity rides on Chinna Sesha Vahanam

The vibrant festivities of the Brahmotsavams of Srivari Salakatla are currently underway, drawing large crowds of devotees to the sacred town of Tirumala.

On Saturday morning, a significant highlight of the celebrations was the procession of Swami, who was paraded through the streets on a Chinnasesha vahanam, bringing joy and spiritual solace to thousands of attendees.

The day's schedule included ongoing minor vehicle services, which will continue until 10 AM. Devotees can look forward to the Snapana Thirumanjanam, set to take place from 1 PM to 3 PM, followed by the Hamsa Vahana Seva from 7 PM to 9 PM.

As per Puranic tradition, the Chinnashesha is identified with Vasuki, embodying a deep-rooted connection to Srivaishnava beliefs, which assert that both God and the world are eternal. The relic of Seshavahanam symbolises this belief, further enhancing the spiritual atmosphere of the festival.