Tirumala decks up for Salakatla Brahmotsavam

Tirupati: The sacred hill town of Tirumala is gearing up to host the grand Salakatla Brahmotsavam, one of the most significant spiritual extravaganza.

The nine-day festivities will commence on October 4 and culminate on October 12.

The Lord’s Brahmotsavam attracts millions of devotees from across the globe. These nine days are dedicated to honouring Lord Venkateswara, the universal supreme being of Kaliyuga, who resides on the sacred Venkatachala hills also revered as Adi Varaha Kshetram with the divine mission of protecting his devotees.

Brahmotsavam assumed a significant place in the Agama Sastra based on which all rituals are being conducted at Srivari temple.

The TTD has been ensuring foolproof arrangements for this mega spiritual event to make it an incident free event. Entire TTD has geared up with all departments having been instructed to enhance services, including Annaprasadam, gardening, accommodation, transport, tonsuring, health, reception and power supply.

A buffer stock of over nine lakh laddus is being prepared and daily production has been ramped up to meet the demand.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held several rounds of meetings with the staff working in various departments. They also held deliberations with the district officials including Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subbarayudu and Commissioner N Mourya on various occasions to chalk out the plans.

The TTD itself is having a dedicated workforce of 23,000 individuals who will be pressed into service. Nearly 5,000 police personnel, 1,100 TTD vigilance staff, 500 special protection force staff and 1,000 NCC members are ready to assist the influx of devotees from the security angle.

In a move to prioritise common devotees, the TTD has already announced that all privileged darshans, including those for senior citizens, the physically challenged and parents with infants, have been cancelled during the Brahmotsavam period. VIP recommendation letters for break darshan will also not be entertained during this period.

The health facilities are also being ramped up with dispensaries, mobile clinics and cardio check-ups along the Srivari Mettu and Alipiri footpaths. SVIMS will be arranging round-the clock teams of doctors and other staff for the purpose. The sanitation department will deploy 5,000 additional workers to maintain hygiene throughout the nine days.

Srivari Brahmotsavam is known for its cultural richness with teams from across India reaching Tirumala to display their talent all along the four Mada streets during the Vahan processions. There will be many programmes at TTD’s Mahathi auditorium and Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati as well during this period.

Dwajarohanam will be held at the temple to mark the beginning of the nine-day Brahmotsavam. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababau Naidu will visit Tirumala on October 4, the first day of Brahmotsavam to offer silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government. Lord Malayappa will don various attires in the morning and evening during the Brahmotsavam and go around the four Mada streets on various Vahanams.

The major events include Garuda Seva on October 8, Swarna Ratham on October 9, Rathothsavam on October 11 and Chakrasnanam on October 12. Daily vehicle processions will take place at 8 am and 7 pm. Meanwhile, in Tirupati also RTC and railway authorities are well prepared to meet the surge in passenger traffic during the Brahmotsavam which falls during the Dasara vacation.