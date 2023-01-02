Tirumala deity rides on Golden Chariot as part of Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations

The Swarnarathotsavam was held at Tirumala temple as part of celebration of Vaikuntha Ekadashi on Monday. Also, Srivari Ratharanga Dolotsava was held in the streets of Tirumada between 9 am to 11 am. TTD women employees along with women participated and pulled the chariot.



A large number of devotees witnessed the deity Sri Malayappa Swamy who rode over the streets along with Sridevi and Bhudevi on a golden chariot. On this occasion the streets of Mada were echoed with the chanting of Govinda.



Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations are being celebrated in Telugu states. Along with Tirumala and Yadadri temples, Annavaram, Bhadrachalam, Dwarka Tirumala, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Anantapuram, Dharmapuri and other shrines have been crowded with devotees.

The Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations are held grandly on Tirumala Hill. TTD has made arrangements to provide darshan of Srivari to the devotees through Vaikuntha Dwaram till 11th of this month.



