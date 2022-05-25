Tirumala: Devotional fervour marks Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations

Tirumala: The five-day Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations began with special pujas at Sri Balanjaneya Swamy temple at Akasa Ganga in Tirumala on Wednesday. Marking the occasion priests performed 'Vishesha Abhishekam' to Anjana Devi (mother of Lord Hanuman) and Balanjaneya in the shrine amidst chanting of verses eulogising the courage, valour and dedication of Hanuman. The entire temple area located amidst verdant forest was decked with flowers of various hues and green festoons while the path leading to temple was also beautified giving a touch of festivity to the temple complex. TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy along with his spouse participated in the hour-long Vishesha Abhishekam performed to the idols of Balanjaneya and his mother Anjanadri. The EO also presented Pattu Vasthrams to Anjaneya Swamy temple at Japali in Tirumala forest which is also a popular and ancient Hanuman temple

visited by a large number of devotees. Swamy Hathiramji Mutt Mahanth Arjun Dasji welcomed the EO at the shrine which is under the management of Hathiramji Mutt which the TTD desired to take over. Speaking to media, TTD EO said additional arrangements at Sri Balanjaneya temple at Akasa Ganga were made keeping in view the devotees expected to visit the shrine more during the five-day Jayanthi celebrations. After a year-long strenuous efforts, he said TTD has established that Anjanadri in Tirumala as the birthplace of Anjaneya and brought out a book with all evidence establishing that Hanuman belongs to Anajandri in Tirumala hills. As part of the Hanuman Jayanti, special abhishekam and pujas were performed at Sri Bedi Anjaneya temple near Tirumala temple and at Sri Prasanna Anjaneya temple on the first Ghat road. TTD provided transport facilities to devotees to visit these temples.

Cultural Programmes Attract Devotees

A series of devotional programmes arranged by TTD at Akasa Ganga, Japali and Nada Neerajanam platform on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi were attracted devotees. The devotional music rendered by artists teams including Madhusudhan Rao and his team, Uday Bhaskar of Annamacharya Project, Sandhya Srinadh rendered Hanuman Songs from Dasa Sahitya enthralled the devotees while Dr K Vandana Tyagaraja Kritis and Ramadasu Sankeertans mesmerised the pilgrims. Religious discourses by scholars C Ranganathan and Ranga Ramanujacharyulu on Hanuman Jananam and Vaibhavam (greatness) were also held. In the evening, Harikatha by Vijayakumari enthralled the devotees.