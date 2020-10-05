Tirumala: Dharma Reddy takes charge as TTD EO FAC

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy on Sunday took charge as TTD Executive Officer Full Additional Charge (FAC) in place of Anil Kumar Singhal, who has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary of State Medical, Health and Family Welfare.



The transfer of charge took place at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple and later both Dharma Reddy and outgoing EO Singhal together had darshan of Lord.

TTD joint executive officer P Basanth Kumar administered the oath of office on Dharma Reddy as EO FAC inside the temple.

The Vedic pundits offered Veda ashirvachanam to the departing EO and the new EO FAC at the Ranganayakula Mandapam respectively. Dharma Reddy offered Thirthaprasdams to the outgoing EO Anil Kumar Singhal. While TTD JEO P Basanth Kumar and CVSO Gopinath Jatti presented Thirthaprasadams to AV Dharma Reddy who assumed charges as EO FAC.