Tirumala: 'Dial Your EO' tomorrow
The monthly ‘Dial Your EO’ interactive programme will be organised by TTD at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on February 3.
Tirumala: The monthly 'Dial Your EO' interactive programme will be organised by TTD at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on February 3. The devotees shall dial 0877 2263261 and directly give their feedback and suggestions to the TTD EO during the hour-long programme to be
held between 9 am and 10 am on Friday, according to a TTD release here.
